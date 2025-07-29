Sara Ali Khan’s bold move reignites dating buzz with Arjun Pratap Bajwa

With her bold new move, Sara Ali Khan has once again sparked romance buzz with Arjun Pratap Bajwa.
On Tuesday, July 29, the Hindustan Times reported that the Metro In Dino actress was recently spotted with the son of BJP’s Punjab Vice President Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa.
Making a bold move, the Sky Force starlet visited a gurdwara – a place of worship in Sikhism – in Delhi to seek blessings with Arjun, sparking dating rumors.
In a video shared online, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter was seen leaving the gurdwara in an ethnic shalwar suit with a veil covering her head, while Arjun Pratap Bajwa followed behind in a casual attire, including a T-shirt and pants and a handkerchief over his head.
Sara Ali Khan first sparked dating buzz with Arjun in October 2024, when the duo visited the Kedarnath shrine together.
While the pair did not share any photo together, fans spotted that they visited the shrine at the same time and also posted from the same location, triggering speculations around their relationship.
Following the Kedarnath trip, Sara and Arjun fueled the romance rumors in December 2024 when they separately posted snaps from what appeared to be the same Rajasthan getaway.
However, in January 2025, the Singh Is Bliing assistant director denied the relationship rumors, calling public speculations “baseless,” effectively putting an end to the buzz.
But with this latest spotting, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress and Arjun have once again captured the attention of fans and media.
Who is Sara Ali Khan’s rumored boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa?
Arjun Pratap Bajwa is the son of Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, the Vice President of the BJP in Punjab.
Besides belonging to a notable political family, he is an aspiring actor, musician and martial arts enthusiast, who started his career in the entertainment industry by working as an assistant director on Akshay Kumar’s 2015 film, Singh is Bliing.
Arjun began working as an actor by starring in 2024’s Band of Maharajas.