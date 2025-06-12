Asim Azhar announces break up with fiancée Merub Ali in shocking life update

Asim Azhar and Merub Ali have officially called it quits!
On Thursday, June 12, the Radd singer turned to his official Instagram Stories to announce separation from the Sinf-e-Aahan actress, whom he got engaged three years ago.
“Salam everyone, We hope this message finds you well. We wanted to take a moment to share something personal, as we believe we owe that to those who have supported us - fans, friends, and well-wishers,” the Tera Woh Pyar hitmaker penned.
He continued, “After a great deal of thought and reflection, Merub & I, have chosen to move forward on separate paths peacefully & mutually. While we shared meaningful moments and genuinely hoped for a future together, life sometimes takes its own course.”
The Pakistani singer further added, “We have the utmost respect for each other and the families involved, and always will. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy during this time, and hope this is met with the same grace with which it is being shared.”
“Thank you for your continued support,” he concluded.
When did Asim Azhar and Merub Ali get engaged?
Asim Azhar and Merub Ali got engaged in March 2022 in an intimate ceremony attended by their close family members and loved ones.
They announced their engagement via Instagram, posting identical announcements that read, “Shukar Alhamdulillah [Thank you God]. With the grace of Allah Almighty and our parent’s duas, we announce our Imam Zamin - engagement. May Allah SWT and Ahlebait keep us protected and this happy forever, Aameen. Keep us in your prayers.”
Are Asim Azhar and Merub Ali cousins?
No. Asim Azhar and Merub Ali not cousins.
“People say that we are cousins but there is nothing like that,” stated Merub on social media.
Who is Asim Azhar’s ex?
Before getting engaged to Merub Ali, Asim Azhar was in a relationship with famous Pakistani actress, Hania Amir.
The duo broke up sometime in 2021 after two years of relationship.