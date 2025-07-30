Amitabh Bachchan returns to social media with lighthearted video 

Amitabh Bachchan has delighted his fans as he made a striking return to Instagram.
The 82-year-old popular Indian actor turned to his Instagram account on Tuesday, July 29, to update his fans about his new social media obsession.
In the candid video, Bachchan shared with his 37.2 million followers that he has recently learned how to use Instagram and is looking forward to the platform's workings and figuring out how to post a video.
The actor, seen in an orange jacket and matching bandana, heard saying, "So, I am just going to educate on how to work Instagram, and I hope it works."
Bachchan's post struck a chord with fans, who are loving how relatable it is, with one adding, "Big B felt like my grandpa here."
Another wrote, "Welcome to Instagram, and it will work for you."
"Actual video of my grandpa trying to use the internet," a third chimed in.
A fourth welcomed the father-of-two, writing, "It's working, Sir it all works for the king. Welcome to Insta, Sir #amitabhbachchan Sir."
On a professional front, Amitabh Bachchan last appeared in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD alongside popular Indian actors and actresses, including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.
The science-fiction movie was released on June 27 last year.