New mom Kiara Advani celebrates 34th birthday after daughter’s birth

Kiara Advani has celebrated her 34th birthday after giving birth to her first child.

On Friday, July 8, the Kabir Singh actress marked her special day by sharing a heartfelt note and a picture of cake on Instagram.

Kiara celebrated her milestone birthday with husband Sidharth Malhotra, their newborn daughter and close friends.

The photo of the birthday cake featured a beautiful design of a woman cradling her baby. The message on the cake read, "Happy bday Ki. Wonderful mama.”

She penned, “My most special Birthday (red heart emoji)... Surrounded by the loves of my life — my baby, my husband, and my parents — with both our songs playing on repeat as we step into this wonderful year ahead.”


The Satyaprem Ki Katha star further added, “Feeling incredibly grateful and blessed. Thank you all for your kind wishes (folded hands and yellow heart emoji).”

As soon as Kiara shared her birthday post, fans and Bollywood celebrities took to social media to flood her with birthday wishes.

Karina Kapoor wished, “Happy birthday to the newest mommy on the block bestest times ahead always for you ...@kiaraaliaadvani.”

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan penned a sweet wish hinting at their movie, “Ap Jugjugg Jeeyo.”

On the personal front, Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their first child on July 15, 2025.

