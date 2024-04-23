Cristiano Ronaldo's luxurious getaway with girlfriend Georgina steals the spotlight

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was recently seen on vacation with his partner along with their children during a break between games for his team, Al-Nassr.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner took to his Instagram account on Monday, April 23, and posted a series of pictures with the caption 'Happiness,' showcasing his luxurious getaway.
While, in another picture, Ronaldo can be seen in the sea with two of his children, holding hands and flaunting his body.
On the other hand, Rodriguez also shared some pictures from their beachy getaway.
In one of the videos posted online, she can be seen walking on the Saudi Arabian beach while holding hands.
The 39-year-old was given a red card in the Al-Nassr vs Al Hilal match in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final for elbowing Ali Al-Bulayhi.
This is Ronaldo’s second vacation following his violent behaviour on the field.
In his absence, Al-Nassr won a match against Al-Feiha 3-1.
Additionally, Ronaldo is currently signed with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr.