Joey Barton found guilty of abusive online posts against football pundits, broadcaster

Barton initial offensive social media posts were aimed at football commentators Lucy and Aluko

  By Fatima Nadeem
Former footballer Joey Barton has been found guilty of six charges for posting highly offensive messages on social media targetting broadcaster Jeremy Vine and television pundits Lucy Ward and Eni Aluko.

As per multiple reports, the jury decided that Barton crossed the line from free speech into criminal behaviour with certain social media posts.

However, he was cleared of six other charges where he was accused of sending offensive messages meant to cause stress or anxiety.

Barton initial offensive social media posts were aimed at football commentators Lucy and Aluko.

These posts were made after they covered the FA Cup match between Everton and Crystal Palace on January 17, 2024.

Borton, who frequently criticizes women in men's football, attacked Lucy and Aluko for their commentary on a match, comparing them to notorious serial killers Fred and Rose West.

He even edited a photo to place their faces over the killers’ image.

Lucy told the court that these posts made her feel “physically scared.”

During his trail, Barton claimed that he was unfairly targeted by the legal system, calling it a "political prosecution."

He argued that his offensive comments about football pundits Lucy and Aluko were meant as "dark and stupid humour" and that he was attempting to make serious point in a deliberately provocative way.

Barton also claimed his posts about Vine were merely "crude banter" and that in using the phrase "bike nonce" he had never intended to imply the radio presenter was a paedophile.

Barton will be sentenced on December 8 and until then, he is not allowed to mention or discuss three victims in any way.

