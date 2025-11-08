Sports

Neymar may shift position as coach Ancelotti teases new move

Neymar who returned to Santos in January is nearing the end of his contract

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Coach Carlo Ancelotti hints at a positional shift for Neymar to match his current fitness levels.

Neymar has been left out of Brazil's national team several times and hasn't played for the team since injuring his knee in October 2023.

Since Ancelotti became Brazil's coach, he has not selected Neymar for the national team as Neymar has repeatedly faced fitness problems.

Ancelotti said, "I think he needs to play more centrally, not as a winger, because wingers in today's football are players you need to help defensively as well. When you play a little more centrally, the defensive work is much less than when you play as a winger," as per Goal.

"And I also think that a very talented player, closer to the goal, has more opportunities to score goals. [False 9] could be his ideal position," Ancelotti added.

He further acknowledged questions about Neymar's absence from the national team, saying the national team, the coach and staff hopes Neymar can regain his top physical condition.

Ancelotti emphasized that modern football requires not just talent but also fitness and intensity and also expressed hopes Neymar will return to his best form.

Besides this, Neymar who returned to Santos in January is nearing the end of his contract and the club hasn't decided yet whether to extend it.

