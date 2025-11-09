Sports

Novak Djokovic pulls out of ATP Finals after 101st career title in Athens

Djokovic breaks Roger Federer’s record after beating Lorenzo Musetti in the Hellenic Championship

  By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ATP Finals for the second year in a row, shortly after beating Lorenzo Musetti in a near three-hour final to win the Hellenic Championship.

According to Al Jazeera, Djokovic on Saturday, November 8, said a shoulder injury would prevent him from playing in the season-ending event for the top eight men’s players that starts on Sunday in Turin, Italy.

The 38-year-old in a post on social media said, “I was really looking forward to competing in Turin and giving my best. But after today’s final in Athens, I’m sad to share that I need to withdraw due to an ongoing injury.”

The decision means that Musetti will take his place, even though his loss to Djokovic initially handed the final qualifying spot to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion said he had been dealing with the injury throughout the tournament in Athens. Djokovic, who has won the ATP Finals seven times, also missed the tournament last year because of an injury.

The Serb rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Musetti to clinch his 101st career title.

He expressed after win, “An incredible battle. Three hours of a grueling match, physically… I’m just very proud of myself to get through this one.”

Djokovic is one of just three men to have racked up a century of titles. He still needs two to equal Roger Federer’s 103, while Jimmy Connors heads the list with 109. His against Musetti set a men’s record with his 72nd title on hard courts, one more than Federer.

