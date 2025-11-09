Sports

Elena Rybakina beats Aryna Sabalenka in thrilling WTA Finals victory

A Russian-born Kazakhstani professional tennis star Rybakina remarkably won all five matches at the WTA Finals

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Elena Rybakina won the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia by defeating world number one Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday, November 8.

A Russian-born Kazakhstani professional tennis player defeated world number one Sabalenka with a score of 6-3 7-6 (7-0).

This is Rybakina's fourth major career title after Wimbledon 2022, Indian Wells 2023 and the Italian Open 2023.

This is also her third tittle of the current season and the 11th title of her WTA Tour career.

Rybakina remarkably won all five matches at the WTA Finals, earning $5.235 million (£3.98 million), the largest prize ever in women’s sports.

After winning the match, the player, who defeated Sabalenka for the sixth time expressed, "It's been an incredible week. I honestly didn't expect any result so to go so far was just incredible," as per BBC Sports.

She added, "I want to say congratulations to Aryna for being number one for a second year in a row, it's an incredible achievement."

Meanwhile, Sabalenka, visibly upset after the loss was seen with her coaching team and appeared to be in tears.

She told the crowd, "It was not the best performance from me today but Elena you were definitely the better player."

In addition to this, Rybakina will now rise one place in the world rankings to fifth.

