Sports

Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia shares heartbreaking news about infant daughter

Alex Vesia missed Los Angeles Dodgers victory against Toronto Blue Jays World Series

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia shares heartbreaking news about infant daughter
Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia shares heartbreaking news about infant daughter

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia shared the heartbreaking news that his baby daughter has passed away.

According to Toronto Sun, Vesia is mourning the dead of his baby daughter, Sterling Sol, who died just two days after the team announced he would not participate in the World Series.

He revealed the news about passing of his daughter on his Instagram with an emotional tribute.

Alex and his wife, Kayla, said in a shared post, “Our little angel we love you forever & you're with us always. Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday October 26th. There are no words to describe the pain we're going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her.

“Thank you to the Dodgers for their understanding and support during this time. Our baseball family showed up for us and we wouldn't be able to do this without them. Thank you Dodger Nation, Blue Jays organization and all baseball fans for your love and support. We have seen ALL your messages, comments and posts. It's brought us so much comfort,” they added.

Both teams paid tribute to the Vesia family during games by wearing the 29-year-old pitcher’s No. 51 on their ballcaps.

The Dodgers defeated the Blue Jays 5-4 in Game 7 of the series at the Rogers Centre to claim their second consecutive World Series title.

Earlier, it was revealed that Dodgers fans have donated more than $30,000 to the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Djokovic urges respect for Big 4 while praising new stars Sinner and Alcaraz

Djokovic urges respect for Big 4 while praising new stars Sinner and Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic all set to face Lorenzo Musetti at Hellenic Championship final showdown in Athens

Joey Barton found guilty of abusive online posts against football pundits, broadcaster

Joey Barton found guilty of abusive online posts against football pundits, broadcaster
Barton initial offensive social media posts were aimed at football commentators Lucy and Aluko

Simone Biles flaunts dazzling new $50K Audemars Piguet watch

Simone Biles flaunts dazzling new $50K Audemars Piguet watch
Simone Biles shows off stunning new $50,000 diamond watch in her latest Instagram Stories

GTA 6 delayed once again: Players turn frustration into comedy

GTA 6 delayed once again: Players turn frustration into comedy
GTA 6 delay comes after the shocking layoff of 30-40 employees for 'gross misconduct'

Ruben Amorim wins Premier League manager of the month for October

Ruben Amorim wins Premier League manager of the month for October
Ruben Amorim joined Manchester United in November 2024 by signing a contract that will last until June 2027

Lamine Yamal told to take inspiration from Messi, Ronaldo amid rising hype

Lamine Yamal told to take inspiration from Messi, Ronaldo amid rising hype
Lamine Yamal is officially recognized as one of the best footballers in the world at just 18 years of age

Lewis Hamilton opens up on £64 million lawsuit in rare move

Lewis Hamilton opens up on £64 million lawsuit in rare move
The British driver has talked about Felipe Massa's 2008 lawsuit against Bernie Ecclestone, F1, and the FIA for the first time

7-foot-9 Olivier Rioux becomes tallest basketball player in NCAA

7-foot-9 Olivier Rioux becomes tallest basketball player in NCAA
The teen, who holds the Guinness World Record as the world's tallest teenager, has made his college basketball debut

Geno Smith suffers leg injury as Raiders fall to Broncos

Geno Smith suffers leg injury as Raiders fall to Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback has been deemed questionable for return after the Raiders vs Broncos clash

GTA 6 delayed for months after Rockstar Games' shocking layoffs

GTA 6 delayed for months after Rockstar Games' shocking layoffs
Grand Theft Auto 6 is delayed once again as Rockstar Games gets accused of busting union by firing workers

Cristiano Ronaldo criticism of Man Utd draws Amorim’s 'straight' response

Cristiano Ronaldo criticism of Man Utd draws Amorim’s 'straight' response
Ruben Amorim has admitted Manchester United have 'made a lot of mistakes'

Marshawn Kneeland, Dallas Cowboys defensive end dies at 24

Marshawn Kneeland, Dallas Cowboys defensive end dies at 24
Kneeland was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys as the 56th player overall in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft