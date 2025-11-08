Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia shares heartbreaking news about infant daughter

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia shared the heartbreaking news that his baby daughter has passed away.
According to Toronto Sun, Vesia is mourning the dead of his baby daughter, Sterling Sol, who died just two days after the team announced he would not participate in the World Series.
He revealed the news about passing of his daughter on his Instagram with an emotional tribute.
Alex and his wife, Kayla, said in a shared post, “Our little angel we love you forever & you're with us always. Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday October 26th. There are no words to describe the pain we're going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her.
“Thank you to the Dodgers for their understanding and support during this time. Our baseball family showed up for us and we wouldn't be able to do this without them. Thank you Dodger Nation, Blue Jays organization and all baseball fans for your love and support. We have seen ALL your messages, comments and posts. It's brought us so much comfort,” they added.
Both teams paid tribute to the Vesia family during games by wearing the 29-year-old pitcher’s No. 51 on their ballcaps.
The Dodgers defeated the Blue Jays 5-4 in Game 7 of the series at the Rogers Centre to claim their second consecutive World Series title.
Earlier, it was revealed that Dodgers fans have donated more than $30,000 to the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.