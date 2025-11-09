Sports

Manchester United fans brace for unexpected January surprise

Manchester United remain unbeaten in their last five matches as they head into the international break

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has hinted at potential January signings following Benjamin Sesko injury.

Sesko was injured during a match against Tottenham in North London on Saturday, November 8.

Besides this setback, three other key players will be leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

After the match, Amorim who was unsure about the severity of the injury, said, "We have to check. He had something in his knee, let's see. When further pressed about the seriousness of the injury, he added, I have no idea. Because it's the knee, we never know," as per GOAL.

Amorim, who won the Premier League manager of the month award for October continued, "Of course, we are going to have a problem there [with AFCON], but we already knew."

He added, "Then you can prepare that in the summer, but then you have a lot of players in the summer who are not going to play because it's one game per week. So the management of that situation is going to be hard."

Sesko has struggled to score this season so far, with only two goals in 11 league games.

On the other hand, the United remain unbeaten in their last five matches as they head into the international break.

The club will next play at home against Everton and then travel to Crystal Palace to finish their November fixtures.

