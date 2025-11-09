Lionel Messi's double strike vs. Nashville sends Inter Miami into MLS playoffs

Sports

Inter Miami set to face FC Cincinnati in the MLS second round after dominating win over Nashville

  By Bushra Saleem
Lionel Messi scored two goals and assisted on two by Tadeo Allende to spark Inter Miami in a 4-0 rout of Nashville on Saturday to advance in the MLS Cup playoffs.

According to AP, Argentine icon Messi opened the scoring in the 10th minute, added another goal in the 39th and set up compatriot Allende's goals in the 73rd and 76th that sealed Miami's triumph.

Miami coach Javier Mascherano said, "I want to congratulate Leo for the game he played. He was the first one who guided us in high pressure. To see him press like that at 38 years old is crazy. We all know about Leo with the ball, but what happened with Leo without the ball today was impressive."

"The team played an almost perfect game. There are always things to improve, but we were at a very high level in all lines, very intense from the first minute, very organized and very good in high pressure," he added.

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi ensured Miami would avoid a third first-round exit in four seasons after having fallen to Atlanta last year and New York City in 2022.

Inter Miami won the best-of-three Eastern Conference first round series 2-1 to book a second round match against FC Cincinnati, who defeated Columbus 2-1 in another series-deciding encounter.

