Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with record-breaking milestone for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo once again helped Al-Nassr maintain a remarkable league record with 3-1 victory over Neom SC on Saturday, November 8.
This victory marked the team's eight straight league win, with the club sitting top of the league standings with 24 points.
The Portuguese legend scored his 953rd career goal in the 65th minute. Joao Felix earned a penalty after being fouled following Ronaldo's saved shot.
Ronaldo then successfully took the penalty, giving Al-Nassr a remarkable lead.
After winning the match, Ronaldo took to his Instagram account to share a powerful message with his fans.
Along with sharing photos full of his iconic on-field passion and energy, he wrote, "Working on our dream."
Ronaldo's penalty marked his 100th direct contribution in the Saudi Pro League including 83 goals and 17 assists in just 85 games, making him the first foreign player in the league to reach that milestone.
Even after turning 40, the player still shows no signs of slowing down as he is aiming to make history by becoming the only footballer to reach 1,000 career goals.
CR7 has been the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League since 2023, with 35 goals in 2023-24 and 25 in 2024-25.