Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with record-breaking milestone for Al-Nassr

Ronaldo is aiming to make history by becoming the only footballer to reach 1,000 career goals

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with record-breaking milestone for Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with record-breaking milestone for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo once again helped Al-Nassr maintain a remarkable league record with 3-1 victory over Neom SC on Saturday, November 8.

This victory marked the team's eight straight league win, with the club sitting top of the league standings with 24 points.

The Portuguese legend scored his 953rd career goal in the 65th minute. Joao Felix earned a penalty after being fouled following Ronaldo's saved shot.

Ronaldo then successfully took the penalty, giving Al-Nassr a remarkable lead.

After winning the match, Ronaldo took to his Instagram account to share a powerful message with his fans.


Along with sharing photos full of his iconic on-field passion and energy, he wrote, "Working on our dream."

Ronaldo's penalty marked his 100th direct contribution in the Saudi Pro League including 83 goals and 17 assists in just 85 games, making him the first foreign player in the league to reach that milestone.

Even after turning 40, the player still shows no signs of slowing down as he is aiming to make history by becoming the only footballer to reach 1,000 career goals.

CR7 has been the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League since 2023, with 35 goals in 2023-24 and 25 in 2024-25.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Manchester United fans brace for unexpected January surprise

Manchester United fans brace for unexpected January surprise
Manchester United remain unbeaten in their last five matches as they head into the international break

Elena Rybakina beats Aryna Sabalenka in thrilling WTA Finals victory

Elena Rybakina beats Aryna Sabalenka in thrilling WTA Finals victory
A Russian-born Kazakhstani professional tennis star Rybakina remarkably won all five matches at the WTA Finals

Neymar may shift position as coach Ancelotti teases new move

Neymar may shift position as coach Ancelotti teases new move
Neymar who returned to Santos in January is nearing the end of his contract

Ronaldo explains reason behind his long‑awaited proposal to Georgina

Ronaldo explains reason behind his long‑awaited proposal to Georgina
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals how his daughters turned his proposal into an unforgettable moment

Djokovic urges respect for Big 4 while praising new stars Sinner and Alcaraz

Djokovic urges respect for Big 4 while praising new stars Sinner and Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic all set to face Lorenzo Musetti at Hellenic Championship final showdown in Athens

Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia shares heartbreaking news about infant daughter

Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia shares heartbreaking news about infant daughter
Alex Vesia missed Los Angeles Dodgers victory against Toronto Blue Jays World Series

Joey Barton found guilty of abusive online posts against football pundits, broadcaster

Joey Barton found guilty of abusive online posts against football pundits, broadcaster
Barton initial offensive social media posts were aimed at football commentators Lucy and Aluko

Simone Biles flaunts dazzling new $50K Audemars Piguet watch

Simone Biles flaunts dazzling new $50K Audemars Piguet watch
Simone Biles shows off stunning new $50,000 diamond watch in her latest Instagram Stories

GTA 6 delayed once again: Players turn frustration into comedy

GTA 6 delayed once again: Players turn frustration into comedy
GTA 6 delay comes after the shocking layoff of 30-40 employees for 'gross misconduct'

Ruben Amorim wins Premier League manager of the month for October

Ruben Amorim wins Premier League manager of the month for October
Ruben Amorim joined Manchester United in November 2024 by signing a contract that will last until June 2027

Lamine Yamal told to take inspiration from Messi, Ronaldo amid rising hype

Lamine Yamal told to take inspiration from Messi, Ronaldo amid rising hype
Lamine Yamal is officially recognized as one of the best footballers in the world at just 18 years of age

Lewis Hamilton opens up on £64 million lawsuit in rare move

Lewis Hamilton opens up on £64 million lawsuit in rare move
The British driver has talked about Felipe Massa's 2008 lawsuit against Bernie Ecclestone, F1, and the FIA for the first time