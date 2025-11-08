Sports

Djokovic urges respect for Big 4 while praising new stars Sinner and Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic called for respect Rodger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and himself as he praises Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

According to Puntode Break, the Serbian secured his spot in the ATP 250 Athens 2025 final after defeating Hanfmann and appeared at a press conference reaffirming his stance on competing or not in the ATP Finals 2025 and talking about Sinner and Alcaraz.

At the press conference, he avoided questions about his presence at the ATP Finals 2025 and talked about Sinner and Alcaraz.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion said, "I have never said that Jannik and Carlos are reaching a level of tennis never seen before, simply that they are better than others at the moment. We must appreciate highly what they are doing, but we must also respect recent legends like Rafa, Roger, Andy, and myself.”

“Sinner and Alcaraz are the dominant force in today's tennis, but let's not forget where we come from. Hopefully, they can achieve our accomplishments by the end of their careers… I have no intention of fighting for the world number 1 next year if I continue playing; the ranking is not important to me at the moment. I focus on finding the will, joy, and motivation to compete on my own terms and have good feelings on the court," he added.

Furthermore, Djokovic will now face Lorenzo Musetti in the Hellenic Championship finals in Athens on Saturday, November 08.

