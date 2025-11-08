Ronaldo explains reason behind his long‑awaited proposal to Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about finally proposing his long-time girlfriend after so many years of dating.
According to E! News, over two months after he and fiancée Georgina Rodríguez got engaged, the soccer player shared how she inspired him to pick out her massive diamond ring.
During the Piers Morgan’s Uncensored podcast he revealed that he always knew that he will propose Georgin but did not know which way.
Ronaldo recalled that when he gave her the ring she could not believe at first that he was actually proposing her for marriage.
Shortly after buying the ring, the Pestana CR7 co-founder had a friend “keep it” so that he could pop the question after dinner.
“It was like 1 a.m., and my daughters were in bed sleeping,” he recalled. “One of my friends gave me the ring to offer to Gio, and as I was giving her the ring, my two daughters came in and said, ‘Daddy, you’re going to give the ring to mom and you’re going to ask her to get married.’ And I said, ‘Wow, this was the right moment.’”
In fact, timing was an important factor to the footballer when making this special decision.
CR7 explained, “I always say that good things come in at the right time. I said, ‘I’m going to propose to her because I think it’s the right moment.’ Not only because she’s the mother of my kids, but she’s the person I love. She’s the love of my life.”
Furthermore, Georgina shares twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 8, Alana, 7, Bella, 3, and late son Angel with Ronaldo.