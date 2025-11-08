Sports

Ronaldo explains reason behind his long‑awaited proposal to Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals how his daughters turned his proposal into an unforgettable moment

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Ronaldo explains reason behind his long‑awaited proposal to Georgina
Ronaldo explains reason behind his long‑awaited proposal to Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about finally proposing his long-time girlfriend after so many years of dating.

According to E! News, over two months after he and fiancée Georgina Rodríguez got engaged, the soccer player shared how she inspired him to pick out her massive diamond ring.

During the Piers Morgan’s Uncensored podcast he revealed that he always knew that he will propose Georgin but did not know which way.

Ronaldo recalled that when he gave her the ring she could not believe at first that he was actually proposing her for marriage.

Shortly after buying the ring, the Pestana CR7 co-founder had a friend “keep it” so that he could pop the question after dinner.

“It was like 1 a.m., and my daughters were in bed sleeping,” he recalled. “One of my friends gave me the ring to offer to Gio, and as I was giving her the ring, my two daughters came in and said, ‘Daddy, you’re going to give the ring to mom and you’re going to ask her to get married.’ And I said, ‘Wow, this was the right moment.’”

In fact, timing was an important factor to the footballer when making this special decision.

CR7 explained, “I always say that good things come in at the right time. I said, ‘I’m going to propose to her because I think it’s the right moment.’ Not only because she’s the mother of my kids, but she’s the person I love. She’s the love of my life.”

Furthermore, Georgina shares twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 8, Alana, 7, Bella, 3, and late son Angel with Ronaldo.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Djokovic urges respect for Big 4 while praising new stars Sinner and Alcaraz

Djokovic urges respect for Big 4 while praising new stars Sinner and Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic all set to face Lorenzo Musetti at Hellenic Championship final showdown in Athens

Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia shares heartbreaking news about infant daughter

Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia shares heartbreaking news about infant daughter
Alex Vesia missed Los Angeles Dodgers victory against Toronto Blue Jays World Series

Joey Barton found guilty of abusive online posts against football pundits, broadcaster

Joey Barton found guilty of abusive online posts against football pundits, broadcaster
Barton initial offensive social media posts were aimed at football commentators Lucy and Aluko

Simone Biles flaunts dazzling new $50K Audemars Piguet watch

Simone Biles flaunts dazzling new $50K Audemars Piguet watch
Simone Biles shows off stunning new $50,000 diamond watch in her latest Instagram Stories

GTA 6 delayed once again: Players turn frustration into comedy

GTA 6 delayed once again: Players turn frustration into comedy
GTA 6 delay comes after the shocking layoff of 30-40 employees for 'gross misconduct'

Ruben Amorim wins Premier League manager of the month for October

Ruben Amorim wins Premier League manager of the month for October
Ruben Amorim joined Manchester United in November 2024 by signing a contract that will last until June 2027

Lamine Yamal told to take inspiration from Messi, Ronaldo amid rising hype

Lamine Yamal told to take inspiration from Messi, Ronaldo amid rising hype
Lamine Yamal is officially recognized as one of the best footballers in the world at just 18 years of age

Lewis Hamilton opens up on £64 million lawsuit in rare move

Lewis Hamilton opens up on £64 million lawsuit in rare move
The British driver has talked about Felipe Massa's 2008 lawsuit against Bernie Ecclestone, F1, and the FIA for the first time

7-foot-9 Olivier Rioux becomes tallest basketball player in NCAA

7-foot-9 Olivier Rioux becomes tallest basketball player in NCAA
The teen, who holds the Guinness World Record as the world's tallest teenager, has made his college basketball debut

Geno Smith suffers leg injury as Raiders fall to Broncos

Geno Smith suffers leg injury as Raiders fall to Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback has been deemed questionable for return after the Raiders vs Broncos clash

GTA 6 delayed for months after Rockstar Games' shocking layoffs

GTA 6 delayed for months after Rockstar Games' shocking layoffs
Grand Theft Auto 6 is delayed once again as Rockstar Games gets accused of busting union by firing workers

Cristiano Ronaldo criticism of Man Utd draws Amorim’s 'straight' response

Cristiano Ronaldo criticism of Man Utd draws Amorim’s 'straight' response
Ruben Amorim has admitted Manchester United have 'made a lot of mistakes'