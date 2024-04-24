Prince Harry might pull the plug on his UK visit over security risk

Prince Harry, who was expected to return to UK for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games is currently in talks over whether he should attend the Invictus Games Service on May 8, at St. Paul's Cathedral.
As reported by Express.UK, a source has exclusively revealed that the Duke of Sussex is considering to attend the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary Service via video link after facing legal consequences over security arrangements.
“Whenever Harry travels to the UK, his trips are always dependent on how secure he is,” the source revealed.
The insider added, “Before deciding whether to attend the Invictus Games anniversary event, his security team must be sure that St. Paul’s is adequately protected by the Metropolitan Police and his own security needs are met while he’s in London.”
For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex founded the Invictus Games to support the rehabilitation of wounded veterans through international sporting events.