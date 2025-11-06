Prince William shares powerful statement after concluding Earthshot Prize

Royal

  • By Hafsa Noor
Prince William has released a special statement after concluding “unforgettable” 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards event.

On Thursday, November 6, the Prince of Wales took to Instagram and posted a montage on of all the highlights from the climate change event.

William wrote, “In case you missed it… last night Rio hosted an unforgettable celebration of innovation, hope, and action for The 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards. From bold ideas to groundbreaking solutions, our Finalists and Winners are showing the world how we can repair and protect our planet — together.”

In one scene, he can be seen delivering a speech and praising Earthshot Prize finalists as “true action heroes.”

Princess Kate’s husband said, “We must support the dreamers and innovators who work tirelessly to build a more sustainable world. Their stories are the inspiration that gives us courage. And there’s a great deal we can learn from their determination and their vision for scale.”

During the event, the future King was joined by many renowned celebrities on the green carpet including pop princess Kylie Minogue, Canadian icon Shawn Mendes, Rio musical legend Seu Jorge and Anitta.

Also among the star-studded guests was Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and energy secretary Ed Miliband.

William is set to attend the Cop30 climate summit in the Amazon on November 10.

