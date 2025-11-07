Royal

Andrew braces for fresh humiliate as US Congress requests testimony on Epstein

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has received a shocking request for an interview with the US Congress in relation to Jeffrey Epstein

  • By Hania Jamil
  |
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor could be gearing up for new humiliation, as the US Congress has demanded an interview with him over his friendship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

California congressman Robert Garcia, the top Democrat of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, is one of 16 from the US Congress requesting an interview with King Charles's young brother.

The news came just a week after Andrew was stripped of his royal title and received official notice to move out of Royal Lodge in Windsor and move to the Sandringham Estate.

While investigating Epstein's "sex trafficking", the US Congress penned the letter to Andrew to "understand the full extent of his criminal operations".

It further noted, "Well-documented allegations against you, along with your long-standing friendship with Mr Epstein, indicate that you may possess knowledge of his activities relevant to our investigation."

Asking to bring justice to the victims of Epstein, the committee asked for his cooperation through an interview.

The letter was addressed to Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, which Andrew has agreed to vacate.

It outlines Andrew's "close relationship" with Epstein and references a recently revealed email exchange from the pair in 2011.

The US Congress requested a response by November 20.

The letter makes references to Virginia Giuffre, highlighting the numerous allegations she made against Andrew when she was just a teen.

Andrew has consistently denied all allegations against him, and the Metropolitan Police previously considered the sex assault claims were not sufficient to warrant further investigation.

The 65-year-old was stripped of his titles last Thursday in a statement from Buckingham Palace.

