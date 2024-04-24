Meta's AI assistant entertains users, but reliability raises concerns

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, has introduced an AI chatbot within its platforms, allowing users to interact with "Meta AI" for various tasks, from asking questions to generating images.
Meta's offering competes with similar bots from Google and Microsoft, as well as AI imaging tools like Adobe's Firefly and DALL-E.
Unlike other AI assistants, Meta's is integrated directly into widely-used apps, making it a bold move to mainstream artificial intelligence.
Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's CEO, claims it to be the most intelligent AI assistant available for free use.
“We believe Meta AI is now the most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use." he wrote on his Instagram post.
However, users have found that Meta AI isn't always accurate, especially when used as a search tool.
While users may find enjoyment in its image generator, caution is advised when relying on it for factual information.
Acknowledging the newness of the technology, a Meta spokesperson admits that inaccuracies are possible, echoing challenges faced by other AI systems.
Meanwhile, users have no option to disable Meta AI within the apps.