Meta's AI assistant entertains users, but reliability raises concerns

  • by Web Desk
  • April 24, 2024
Meta's AI assistant entertains users, but reliability raises concerns
Meta's AI assistant entertains users, but reliability raises concerns

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, has introduced an AI chatbot within its platforms, allowing users to interact with "Meta AI" for various tasks, from asking questions to generating images.

Meta's offering competes with similar bots from Google and Microsoft, as well as AI imaging tools like Adobe's Firefly and DALL-E.

Unlike other AI assistants, Meta's is integrated directly into widely-used apps, making it a bold move to mainstream artificial intelligence.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's CEO, claims it to be the most intelligent AI assistant available for free use.

“We believe Meta AI is now the most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use." he wrote on his Instagram post.

However, users have found that Meta AI isn't always accurate, especially when used as a search tool.

While users may find enjoyment in its image generator, caution is advised when relying on it for factual information.

Acknowledging the newness of the technology, a Meta spokesperson admits that inaccuracies are possible, echoing challenges faced by other AI systems.

Meanwhile, users have no option to disable Meta AI within the apps.

World News

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package
World Centre Kitchen to resume aid work in Gaza after workers' killing

World Centre Kitchen to resume aid work in Gaza after workers' killing
Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England

Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England
Elon Musk visits china to discuss Tesla's self-driving technology plans

Elon Musk visits china to discuss Tesla's self-driving technology plans
Russia destroys 17 Ukrainian drones in defense operation

Russia destroys 17 Ukrainian drones in defense operation
Anti-Israel protests take over White House correspondents’ dinner

Anti-Israel protests take over White House correspondents’ dinner
Philippines schools’ switch to remote learning after extreme heat

Philippines schools’ switch to remote learning after extreme heat
UK plans to develop hypersonic missiles by 2030

UK plans to develop hypersonic missiles by 2030
Elon Musk slams Facebook co-founder over his allegations against Tesla

Elon Musk slams Facebook co-founder over his allegations against Tesla
US investigates Indian spice brands following Hong Kong sales halt

US investigates Indian spice brands following Hong Kong sales halt
Pakistan grapples with internet disruptions as sea-cable damage

Pakistan grapples with internet disruptions as sea-cable damage
Yemen's Houthis strike India-Bound tanker in Red Sea: A deep dive into trade and conflict

Yemen's Houthis strike India-Bound tanker in Red Sea: A deep dive into trade and conflict

Popular News

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package
Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’

Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’
Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon

Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon
Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England

Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England