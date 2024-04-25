Pakistani teen receives life-saving heart transplant in India

  • by Web Desk
  • April 25, 2024
Pakistani teen receives life-saving heart transplant in India
Pakistani teen receives life-saving heart transplant in India

Nineteen-year-old Ayesha Rashan from Karachi, Pakistan, underwent a life-changing heart transplant surgery at Chennai's MGM Healthcare, marking a new chapter in her life.

As reported by NDTV, Ayesha's journey to India began in 2019 when she first arrived with a severe heart condition that eventually led to heart failure.

Following complications with her heart pump, which developed a leak in a valve, Ayesha underwent a successful full heart transplant.

Ayesha received a heart from a 69-year-old brain-dead patient from Delhi.

Remarkably, the entire procedure, costing over Rs 35 lakh, was covered by the hospital and Chennai-based Aishwaryam Trust.

One of doctor said that, "She (Ayesha) is like my daughter. Every life matters."

Expressing her gratitude to the Indian Government Ayesha said, "I can breathe easy now, I am planning to complete my schooling in Karachi. I want to become a fashion designer."

Ayesha was discharged from the hospital on April 17 after a successful surgery.

