  By Fatima Nadeem
New mpox variant detected in UK after traveler returns from Asia

Mpox symptoms include a skin rash with blisters, spots, or ulcers, along with fever, headache, backache, and muscle aches

Scientist in England have identified a new type of mpox virus.

Officials explained that the new mpox virus is a "recombinant" strain which contains genetic material from different mpox virus types.

Genomic tests showed that this virus has elements from both clade Ib and clade IIb strains, reported Sky News.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) revealed that it was found in a person who had recently traveled to Asia.

Dr Katy Sinka, head of sexually transmitted infections at UKHSA, said, "It's normal for viruses to evolve, and further analysis will help us understand more about how mpox is changing."

She added, "Although mpox infection is mild for many, it can be severe. Getting vaccinated is a proven effective way to protect yourself against severe disease, so please make sure to get the jab if you are eligible."

The NHS provides the mpox vaccine to people at higher risk like men have sex with men and have multiple partners.

Meanwhile, UKHSA said it will keep monitoring the new virus strain to understand its importance and potential impact.

Symptoms of mpox

Symptoms include a skin rash with blisters, spots, or ulcers that can appear anywhere on the body, as well as fever, headache, backache, and muscle aches.

