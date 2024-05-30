Kris Jenner admits scepticism over 25-year age gap with Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner has opened up about her relationship with Corey Gamble, revealing that despite initial sceptical about their 25-year age gap, she still “can't explain” her chemistry with him.
During the recent episode of The Kardashians, the momager and the Glitter Ain't Gold star accompanied Kendall Jenner to Paris Fashion Week, where they cheered her on as she modelled in the prestigious L'oreal fashion show.
On their Paris Fashion Week trip, Kris and her partner Gamble made a point to sneak away for some quality time alone.
"I love being in Paris with Corey because Corey and I started dating in Paris, so he always plans a really special night for us while we're here," she explained.
As the couple reached their dinner, Kris asked, "Why do I feel like I'm on an episode of The Bachelorette?"
Speaking at a confessional, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan disclosed her relationship with Corey — and their 25-year age gap.
"I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, like why do you want to date somebody who is older than you?" she recalled.
Kris continued, "I didn't get the age gap, and then he taught me that age is just a number. It's a f---ing big number, but it's a number!"
She added, "Listen, I can’t explain someone's chemistry or why people fall in love but it's been an amazing almost 10 years, and we have a great time."
To note, Kris and Corey initially met in August 2014, while they were both in Ibiza for a 40th birthday celebration of their common friend Riccardo Tisci.
The new episodes of The Kardashians dropped on every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.