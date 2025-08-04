Priyanka Chopra touches down in India to resume filming ‘SSMB 29’

Priyanka Chopra has touched down in India with her daughter Malti Marie to resume filming her upcoming film, SSMB 29.
On Monday, August 4, the Citadel actress took to her Instagram Stories to share announce her arrival in Hyderabad as she shared slew of glimpses from their travel diary.
In the first image, Priyanka could be seen holding her little one’s hand in the backseat of a car alongside the caption, “Mama and Malti.”
The heartwarming second photo showed Malti dressed in a white top and a pink tulle skirt, gazing out of the car window as they drove past lush greenery.
“Hyderabad we made it!” the Don 3 actress wrote over the photo.
While Priyanka didn’t mention the reason behind her visit, it is likely to resume work on her upcoming film, SSMB 29, which also stars Mahesh Babu.
The action-adventure film, directed by SS Rajamouli, also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Priyanka and Mahesh.
Priyanka’s arrival in India comes a week after she returned from a family break with husband Nick Jonas.
During the Bahamas getaway, the Heads of State star celebrated her 43rf birthday with her loved ones.
“Dream. Bye bye to the best birthday trip / summer vacation ever!” she wrote on Instagram, sharing peeks into her sizzling vacation.
However, she has now seemingly returned to work to finish filming, SSMB 29, which is set to release in 2027.