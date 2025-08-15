Home / Trending

Sunny Deol turns fierce soldier in ‘Border 2’ first look as release date shifts

‘Border 2’ stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa and many others

Sunny Deol turns fierce soldier in ‘Border 2’ first look as release date shifts
Sunny Deol turns fierce soldier in ‘Border 2’ first look as release date shifts

Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol have released the first poster of their upcoming action war film Border 2 on India 79th Independence Day.

Taking to their respective Instagram account on Friday, August 15, the duo unveiled the striking poster featuring Deol.

In the first look, the Jaat actor could be seen angrily holding a bazooka as he aimed it at the enemies.

The poster, which featured Deol in a military uniform, also showed several soldiers holding the National Flag as the background depicted an ongoing gunfight.

“Will fight for India.... Once again!” the duo wrote in caption in separate posts.

The caption also confirmed that the release date of the film has been changed and it is now set to hit theaters on January 22, 2026.


Soon after they posted the poster, their ardent fans rushed to the comment sections to show their excitement and anticipation for the new project.

"Goosebumps. This will be epic,” one wrote.

While another noted, "This looks so good. Can't wait for it."

"Sunny Deol at its best. He looks superb. Poster is amazing,” the third penned.

A fourth commented, "Awaiting Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's look in the film. Salute to Sunny Deol."

In addition to Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, Border 2 also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa.

The film, directed by Anurag Singh, is a sequel to Dutta's 1997 hit, Border, with Deol likely reprising his role from the first part.

You Might Like:

Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar celebrate 50th anniversary of ‘Sholay’

Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar celebrate 50th anniversary of ‘Sholay’
‘Sholay’ starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan and more

Atif Aslam's father Muhammad Aslam passes away, singer pays emotional tribute

Atif Aslam's father Muhammad Aslam passes away, singer pays emotional tribute
Pakistani singer and actor Atif Aslam's father has passed away

Priyanka Chopra touches down in India to resume filming ‘SSMB 29’

Priyanka Chopra touches down in India to resume filming ‘SSMB 29’
The 'Citadel' actress returned to work after celebrating 43rd birthday with husband Nick Jonas in Bahamas

Shah Rukh Khan playfully teases Gauri Khan after National Award win

Shah Rukh Khan playfully teases Gauri Khan after National Award win
Shah Rukh Khan received first-ever National Award for his performance in the box office hit film, ‘Jawan’

Jeannie Seely, Grammy winner country singer dies at 85

Jeannie Seely, Grammy winner country singer dies at 85
The Titusville-based legendary county singer was the first woman in 1985 to host the Grand Ole Opry segments

Shah Rukh Khan makes history with first National Film Award for 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan makes history with first National Film Award for 'Jawan'
The King Khan of Bollywood finally garnered India's most prestigious award for his film 'Jawan'

New mom Kiara Advani celebrates 34th birthday after daughter’s birth

New mom Kiara Advani celebrates 34th birthday after daughter’s birth
Kiara Advani feels ‘blessed’ to celebrate 34th birthday with Sidharth Malhotra and their newborn daughter

Amitabh Bachchan returns to social media with lighthearted video

Amitabh Bachchan returns to social media with lighthearted video
The 'Don' star dropped a lighthearted video on his official Instagram account earlier this week

Sara Ali Khan’s bold move reignites dating buzz with Arjun Pratap Bajwa

Sara Ali Khan’s bold move reignites dating buzz with Arjun Pratap Bajwa
The ‘Metro In Dino’ actress once again sparks dating speculation with rumored boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa

Amitabh Bachchan pens heartwarming handwritten letter to Farah Khan

Amitabh Bachchan pens heartwarming handwritten letter to Farah Khan
Farah Khan receives a token of appreciation from Amitabh Bachchan after her sweet public revelation

Aamir Khan’s team issues press release after police officers home visit

Aamir Khan’s team issues press release after police officers home visit
Aamir Khan’s team reveals reason why IPS police officers visited his Mumbai home

Asim Azhar announces break up with fiancée Merub Ali in shocking life update

Asim Azhar announces break up with fiancée Merub Ali in shocking life update
The ‘Tera Woh Pyar’ hitmaker calls off his 3-year engagement with Merub Ali in a shocking announcement