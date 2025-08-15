Sunny Deol turns fierce soldier in ‘Border 2’ first look as release date shifts

Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol have released the first poster of their upcoming action war film Border 2 on India 79th Independence Day.
Taking to their respective Instagram account on Friday, August 15, the duo unveiled the striking poster featuring Deol.
In the first look, the Jaat actor could be seen angrily holding a bazooka as he aimed it at the enemies.
The poster, which featured Deol in a military uniform, also showed several soldiers holding the National Flag as the background depicted an ongoing gunfight.
“Will fight for India.... Once again!” the duo wrote in caption in separate posts.
The caption also confirmed that the release date of the film has been changed and it is now set to hit theaters on January 22, 2026.
Soon after they posted the poster, their ardent fans rushed to the comment sections to show their excitement and anticipation for the new project.
"Goosebumps. This will be epic,” one wrote.
While another noted, "This looks so good. Can't wait for it."
"Sunny Deol at its best. He looks superb. Poster is amazing,” the third penned.
A fourth commented, "Awaiting Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's look in the film. Salute to Sunny Deol."
In addition to Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, Border 2 also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa.
The film, directed by Anurag Singh, is a sequel to Dutta's 1997 hit, Border, with Deol likely reprising his role from the first part.