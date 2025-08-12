Atif Aslam has shared the tragic news of his father Muhammad Aslam's passing.
The pop icon and actor turned to his Instagram account on Tuesday, August 12 to announce the news of his father's demise with an adorable photo.
"Atif Aslam's father Muhammad Aslam passes away, singer pays emotional tribute, We belong to Allah, and to Him we shall return. A final Good bye to my Iron Man Rest in love Abu g" wrote the Aadat hitmaker in the caption
He concluded her brief caption with a heartfelt request to his friends and fans noting, "Keep us in your prayers"
Soon after the devastating new of Muhammad Aslam's death in Lahore was confirmed by the singer himself, his ardent fans and industry fellows rushed to the comment section to extend condolences.
Renowned actress Nadia Afghan wrote, "My condolences. Extremely sorry for your loss. Allah un ki maghfirat farmaye aur tum ko sabar atta keray Ameen"
Singer Natasha Baig penned, "Please accept my deepest condolences"
"we are with you in this hardship," one fan noted.
Another commented, "Deepest condolences may he rest in eternal peace and may Allah give the entire family strength to cope with his irreplaceable lose."