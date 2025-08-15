Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar celebrate 50th anniversary of ‘Sholay’

Many Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar have celebrated the 50th anniversary of Sholay.
The hit film, which changed the trajectory of Indian cinema, marked its silver jubilee on Friday, August 15.
During a chat with media outlet PTI, Salman revealed that he used to listen to the film’s dialogue on loop.
He said, “We’ve seen ‘Sholay’ four to five times. There was a record of the dialogues of ‘Sholay’, that was in two parts. I remember we would keep listening to that often. Wherever we went, we would often hear songs or dialogues of ‘Sholay’ being played around many people in their homes.”
The stellar cast of Sholay include Amitabh Bachchan as Jai, Dharmendra as Veeru, Sanjeev Kumar as Thakur, Hema Malini as Basanti, Jaya Bachchan as Radha and Amjad Khan as Gabbar.
Meanwhile, Farhan admitted that the blockbuster film has shaped his love for mainstream cinema.
He told the news outlet, “All of us who have seen ‘Sholay’ have been influenced by it on a subconscious level. Our love for mainstream movies came from ‘Sholay’.”
The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star added, “Also, it’s very rare for films to come along where you remember every single character, down to a guy who says one line; you remember the name of that person. It's very rare something like that happens.”
Notably, Sholay earned 3,200 crore at the Indian box office.