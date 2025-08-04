Home / Trending

Shah Rukh Khan playfully teases Gauri Khan after National Award win

Shah Rukh Khan received first-ever National Award for his performance in the box office hit film, ‘Jawan’

Shah Rukh Khan had a playful exchange with wife, Gauri Khan, on social media after winning his first National Award in 33 years.

Recently, the Bollywood bigwig won the prestigious award for his performance in the box office, Jawan.

Gauri Khan posted a picture of Shah Rukh and penned a heartfelt note on Instagram to celebrate husband's win.

She wrote, “Three of my absolute favourites just WON big…and so did our hearts (red heart emoji). When talent meets goodness, magic happens - So proud, and so ready to brag about them forever!”

Responding to the message, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor replied, “Please brag about me to me when we sit for dinner tonight… thanks for producing the film.”

Gauri also shared photo of close friend, Karan Johar, who has been named as the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

In another snap, she posted Rani Mukerji, who won in the Best Actress category for her work in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

Moreover, Suhana Khan also congratulated her talented father by sharing a throwback picture with him.

She wrote, “From bedtime stories to stories that leave a mark, no one tells them like you. Congratulations. Love you the most."

To note, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan earned approximately $140 million worldwide.

