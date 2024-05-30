Sci-Tech

Is GPT-4 better ‘financial analyst’ than humans? Find out

A study revealed that GPT-4 could predict earning changes even without any narrative

  • May 30, 2024
New GPT-4 is better than humans at financial forecasting, a new study revealed.

According to Business Insider, a study conducted by the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago found that GPT-4 did a better job of analyzing financial statements and making predictions.

The study used the ‘chain of thought’ prompts, which directed the AI model to calculate different financial ratios and identify the trends in financial statements.

As per the study, “Even without any narrative or industry-specific information, the LLM outperforms financial analysts in its ability to predict earnings changes. The LLM exhibits a relative advantage over human analysts in situations when the analysts tend to struggle."

The researchers noted, “When we use the chain of thought prompt to emulate human reasoning, we find that GPT achieves an accuracy of 60%, which is remarkably higher than that achieved by the analysts.”

Whereas the human analyst prediction accuracy was relatively low, about 50%.

The study said, “We find that the long-short strategy based on GPT forecasts outperforms the market and generates significant alphas and Sharpe ratios.”

The study author suggested that GPT-4’s ability to recognize business concepts and financial patterns without complete information indicates that technology should play a key role in financial decision-making.  

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope spots most distant galaxy
TikTok to prepare separate algorithm for US users amid ban law
NASA Lucy mission reveals surprising secret about asteroid Dinkinesh
Google Chrome introduces 'Minimised Custom Tabs' feature on android
Is Meta using your social media posts to train AI?
Tesla gears up to launch 'Full Self-Driving' software in China
YouTube introduces its new ‘Playables’ games for users
Astronauts from China perform record-breaking spacewalk: Watch
Planetary parade 2024: Everything you need to know
OpenAI begins training next-gen AI model
Elon Musk, Meta AI chief indulge in heated argument on X: Details inside
Windows to introduce text extraction from Android images soon