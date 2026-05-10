Jennifer Fessler blasts Ciara Miller over shocking West Wilson hookup claim

Jennifer Fessler has broken her silence on Ciara Miller’s shocking claim.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum took to her official Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 9, to issue a scathing response to Miller after she accused her of hooking up with her ex-boyfriend, West Wilson.
Blasting the 30-year-old TV personality, Fessler wrote, “In all seriousness…and while I can’t help but be a little flattered, it is not nice, nor is it ok, to post something categorically untrue and defamatory on social media (regardless of whatever rumors or apparent ‘evidence’ led you to that conclusion.”
“That is the definition of libel. If it were true I would have no recourse. Because it’s a lie, this can get more complicated. Having said that, I hope we can rectify this. It’s enough now,” she added.
The Bravo star’s explosive statement comes just a day after Ciara Miller claimed that she “slept with” her former beau West Wilson.
The entire fiasco began when Jennifer Fessler – who is married to Jeffrey Fessler – reacted to the Summer House drama and publicly supported West Wilson’s relationship with Amanda Batula – Miller’s best friend.
“I love Ciara. Everybody loves Ciara. She’s impossible not to love. But I also love West Wilson. I think he is the cutest, sweetest, golden retriever puppy dog. I love him. He does not mean any harm. He didn’t mean it. He’s just trying to have a good time. He doesn't want to hurt anyone. Give him a break,” she stated.
Shortly after her statement, Ciara Miller commented on a social media post about Fessler’s quotes, “Lol, because they slept together too.”
It is worth mentioning that both Jennifer Fessler and West Wilson have denied the hookup claim.