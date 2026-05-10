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Rachel Campos-Duffy drops new book amid husband’s reality tv bombshell

Duffy’s husband Sean Duffy is facing scrutiny regarding his participation in a road trip reality show

Rachel Campos-Duffy drops new book amid husband’s reality tv bombshell
Rachel Campos-Duffy drops new book amid husband’s reality tv bombshell

Rachel Campos-Duffy has released her new book amid reports of controversy surrounding her husband, Sean Duffy.

Naming it All American Patriotism, the 54-year-old Fox & Friends Weekend co-host took to Instagram this weekend, writing, "Thank you, Griffy, for contributing a chapter to my new book, 'All American Patriotism.'"

She then added, "Your stories of patriotism found all around America, as well as your deep reverence for our military, inspire me to love America even more."


In the end, the American conservative television personality posted, “To learn more about Griff and other FOX News stars’ patriotic memories.”

Her post comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her husband that he spent seven months filming a road trip reality television show.

Duffy, who serves as Transportation Secretary allegedly participated in the production while transportation issues were affecting the country.

Neither Sean Duffy nor Rachel Campos-Duffy has formally issued a public statement confirming or denying the timeline or nature of the project.

However, his wife did defend the project, stating that the production was managed by a non-profit organization rather than the government.

It’s worth mentioning here that between February and April, a partial government shutdown prompted a mass resignation of TSA agents due to lack of pay.

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