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Will Elon Musk win lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman?

Musk argued during testimony that OpenAI rejected its original nonprofit mission by shifting toward commercial AI development

Will Elon Musk win lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman?
Will Elon Musk win lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman?

Prediction market traders have now become less confident that Elon Musk will win his lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman.

The multibillion-dollar case started in federal court in Oakland, California, on April 27. Initially, traders on prediction market platform Kalshi gave Musk a 60% chance of winning.

Will Elon Musk win lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman?

However after Musk finished three days of testimony on April 30, those odds sharply declined below 34% before later recovering slightly to nearly 40%.

During testimony, the tech billionaire Altman and OpenAI President Greg Brockman tried to “steal a charity.” Musk stated he assisted in creating OpenAI in 2015, came up with its name, recruited key staff, and offered early funding of nearly $38 million.

Furthermore, Musk argued that the company rejected its original nonprofit mission by shifting toward commercial AI development.

Musk also clashed with OpenAI’s lead lawyer, William Savitt, during cross-examination, accusing him of asking misleading questions.

Reports that Musk discussed a potential settlement with Brockman shortly ahead of trial may have also weakened trader confidence.

The lawsuit gathered significant attention on Kalshi, generating nearly $890,000 in trading volume.

Experts stated interest is quite high because traders expect the case to be resolved soon. OpenAI has called Musk’s claims “baseless.”

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