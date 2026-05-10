Ameesha Patel drops ‘Gadar 3’ bombshell

Ameesha Patel has disclosed a significant update on Gadar 3, officially confirming a threequel.
The 50-year-old actress disclosed the information while debating about young female actors for allegedly relying on “fake PR machinery”.
On Sunday, May 10, she wrote, “GADAR 3 will come fr sure and JAB aayegi. Theatre mein hungama mach Jayega.”
The Munna Michael actress then added, “With audiences love and gods blessings…500 cr is just the minimum numbers at the box office for a brand like GADAR, and this time the scale and script will be even bigger and dhamakedar. Be prepared.”
Patel, in a series of tweets on X then took a dig at content creators, writing, “Never feel bad or upset at Certain negative YOUTUBERS who always wake up with negativity and criticism for all the STARS. We as stars should feel happy for them rather than being affected. After all, by speaking ill of us all, their kitchen is running. We wish them luck.”
In another tweet, the Gadar star in another tweet posted, “Call yourself a super star only if u have achieved any sort of work that creates history and havoc at the box office. Until then, stop playing PR games to call urself a super star, sorry, but that’s the harsh reality.”
She then added, “Loads of female actresses who haven’t even achieved 1 solo blockbuster in their careers to date are calling themselves stars by doing 2 average films yearly, and by being on some shooting sets, you don’t become a star. All you become is an actor who is a part of a project.”
On the professional front, Ameesha Patel was last seen in 2024 movie, Tauba Tera Jalwa.