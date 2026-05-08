Russian satellites perform ‘sophisticated’ maneuver: Pass within 10 feet of each other

Two secretive Russian satellites have recently performed a series of daring maneuvers bringing them within just 10 feet (3 meters) of each other.
The event which occurred on April 28, 2026, was tracked by the U.S. space firm COMSPOC which monitors orbital traffic.
The satellites, known as Kosmos 2581 and Kosmos 2583, were orbiting approximately 585 kilometers above Earth when they began their synchronized dance.
Experts noted that this was no accident; the spacecraft used precise engines to hold their position. According to COMSPOC:
“This wasn’t a coincidental pass – COSMOS 2583 performed several fine maneuvers to maintain this tight configuration.”
While close approaches are common for docking at the International Space Station, these satellites have no known docking mechanisms.
This has led to speculation that Russia is testing advanced “inspector” technology or surveillance tools.
The precision required for such a move is incredibly high as even a tiny mistake could cause a collision and create dangerous space junk.
Reflecting on the technical skill displayed, COMSPOC stated, “Whatever Russia is testing, it’s sophisticated.”
As of now, Moscow has remained silent on the true purpose of the mission.