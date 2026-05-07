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Did Instagram's bot purge remove millions of followers from celeb's accounts?

A sharp decline in Instagram's follower count is seemingly a part of Meta’s significant effort to eliminate fake accounts

Did Instagrams bot purge remove millions of followers from celebs accounts?
Did Instagram's bot purge remove millions of followers from celeb's accounts?

Instagram has reportedly removed millions of suspected bot followers, as some of the world’s biggest celebrity accounts such as Christian Ronaldo, Selena Gomez, Virat Kohli, and more have seen a sharp decline in follower counts.

Among the most notable accounts affected were those of Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, BTS, Kylie Jenner, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The move, carried out by Meta as part of a large-scale “bot purge,” has reignited conversations regarding fake interaction, influencer credibility, and the significantly growing business of fake social media popularity.

As per figures circulating online, Taylor Swift reportedly lost around five million followers, while Ariana Grande and BTS each saw declines of nearly seven million.

Cristiano Ronaldo saw a sharp decline of nearly eight million in follower count.

Is this sudden follower drop a result of Instagram‘s major update?

The sharp decline in follower count is seemingly a part of Meta’s significant effort to eliminate fake and automated accounts from Instagram instead of being linked to hacking, cyberattacks, or account suspensions.

Bot purges are not new for the platform. Social media companies routinely remove suspicious accounts that violate authenticity guidelines.

However, this action is seemingly more aggressive than other platforms.


Meta tightens platforms authority steps 

Meta has consistently stated that removing fake accounts is part of its routine platform maintenance aimed at improving user trust.

For creators and influencers, the latest purge serves as a reminder that artificial audience growth may offer short-term visibility but carries long-term reputational risks.

As social platforms continue tightening moderation and verification systems, genuine engagement is becoming more valuable than inflated numbers.

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