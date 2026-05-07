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Donald Trump Invites Top CEOs Including Apple and Nvidia on high-stakes China trip

The report comes amid swirling rumour about potential deals during Donald Trump's visit next ​week to China

Donald Trump Invites Top CEOs Including Apple and Nvidia on high-stakes China trip
Donald Trump Invites Top CEOs Including Apple and Nvidia on high-stakes China trip

The Trump administration has reportedly invited CEOs from the leading tech industry players such as Nvidia, Apple, Exxon, Boeing, ​and other big companies to accompany the president ‌on his trip to China next week.

The report suggested that executives from Qualcomm, Blackstone, Citigroup, and Visa will be there to attend the high-level trip. 

Donald Trump Invites Top CEOs Including Apple and Nvidia on high-stakes China trip

A source familiar with the matter ​told Reuters that Citigroup, CEO Jane Fraser was invited. Qualcomm ⁠confirmed the invitation; however, it declined to comment further.

The White House, ​Visa, Nvidia, Apple and Citigroup are yet to comment about this matter to Reuters while Blackstone and Boeing declined to comment.

The report comes amid swirling rumour about potential deals during Donald Trump's visit next ​week to Beijing to meet with China's leader Xi Jinping.

Boeing CEO Kelly ‌Ortberg ⁠told Reuters in April that the company was counting on the Trump administration to assist unlock a highly-anticipated major order from China.

China and the US plane maker have ​been in prolonged ​talks for ⁠a deal that industry sources say could include 500 737 MAX jets, plus dozens ​of widebody jets. 

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