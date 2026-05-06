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Google introduces approximate location feature in Chrome for Android users

Google is planning its broader rollout to desktop in the near future; however, the timeline remains undisclosed

Google introduces approximate location feature in Chrome for Android users
Google introduces approximate location feature in Chrome for Android users

Google recently announced that Chrome on Android has extended support for the latest feature that allows users to share their approximate location with websites instead of their precise location.

The Alphabet-owned giant stated that while some cases require precise locations, there are some instances when your approximate location is fine, especially when you are getting access to local news or weather.

Google introduces approximate location feature in Chrome for Android users

Google stated in a blog post, “By letting you share your approximate location, we’re giving you more control over your location data. And you can still share your precise location when it’s needed — e.g., for navigation — so you won’t lose functionality.”

Availability

Google is planning its broader rollout to desktop in the near future; however, the timeline remains undisclosed.

Alongside this update, Google plans to launch the latest APIs that allows developers to request either an approximate location or specify whenever a location is important for the site’s functionality.

The new feature is particularly useful for Android users, as it offers enhanced control over how much location data they share with websites.

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