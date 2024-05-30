Sci-Tech

Is Meta using your social media posts to train AI?

  May 30, 2024
Meta's data-sharing practices have come under scrutiny after a recent notification sent to European Facebook users about an updated privacy policy.

This update coincides with the rollout of new generative AI features in the region.

According to Meta's generative AI privacy policy, information shared on Meta's platforms, such as posts and photos with captions, is used to train its AI models.

However, private messages are not used for this purpose.

A Meta spokesperson stated that the company is informing users in accordance with local privacy laws, specifically to comply with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) regulations in Europe. 

The notification, received by UK-based user Philip Bloom, indicates that these changes will take effect on June 26, 2024.

While, users in the U.S. did not receive a similar notification, Meta's data-sharing policy appears to be already in effect.

Moreover, Meta has been deploying generative AI features since September 2023, starting with the ability to tag the Meta AI chatbot in conversations on Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and chat with AI personas based on licensed celebrity likenesses such as Snoop Dogg, Charli D'Amelio, and Kendall Jenner.

Recently, Meta expanded its AI-powered features by making Meta AI the default search bar on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, allowing users to chat with the AI about specific posts.

However, these features cannot be turned off.

Furthermore, Meta's use of public posts for AI training has raised concerns, highlighting the importance of understanding and managing data sharing practices on social media platforms.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope spots most distant galaxy
TikTok to prepare separate algorithm for US users amid ban law
NASA Lucy mission reveals surprising secret about asteroid Dinkinesh
Google Chrome introduces 'Minimised Custom Tabs' feature on android
Tesla gears up to launch 'Full Self-Driving' software in China
Is GPT-4 better ‘financial analyst’ than humans? Find out
YouTube introduces its new ‘Playables’ games for users
Astronauts from China perform record-breaking spacewalk: Watch
Planetary parade 2024: Everything you need to know
OpenAI begins training next-gen AI model
Elon Musk, Meta AI chief indulge in heated argument on X: Details inside
Windows to introduce text extraction from Android images soon