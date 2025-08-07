Apple makes ‘largest investment’ in America to increase domestic supply

Home / Sci-Tech

Apple has decided to make its “largest investment” in the United States to date after President Donald Trump’s pressure.

According to CNN, the tech giant on Wednesday, August 6, announced that it will invest another $100bn (£75bn) in the US to increase the domestic supply chain.

The announcement came after Trump threatened the iPhone makers to raise tariffs if they will not move their manufacturing to America.

The company has previously pledged to invest $500 billion in the US over the four years, and the latest investment is also part of that plan.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, while making the formal announcement at the White House along with Trump, called it "the largest investment Apple has made in America," adding that the new investment “will spur even more production right here in America for critical components used in Apple products all around the world.”

Cook said in a press release, “President Trump shared some kind words about that work. But he also asked us to think about what more we could commit to doing, and Mr President, we took that challenge very seriously.”

President Trump appreciated that investment and expressed happiness at Apple’s return to America. He also said that he will now avoid his planned 100% tariffs on the chips and semiconductors of the tech company.

