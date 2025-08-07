Home / Sci-Tech

iPhone 17 coming soon: Let’s compare iPhone 15 and 16

As Apple gears up to launch the highly anticipated iPhone 17, many buyers are drawing comparisons between its predecessors, the iPhone 15 (2023) and iPhone 16 (2024), to decide which one is the best.

Although both the latest handsets offer an incredible assortment of features, photographic and AI-centric capabilities, and performance, they differ in these very aspects.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15 pricing and availability

The iPhone 15 is now available for $699, a $100 discount from release, while the iPhone 15 is priced at $799.

Both phones are widely accessible through Apple and major carriers.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15 in design and display

Both the flagship handsets consist of a 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, with a similar brightness and resolution, offering an immersive visual experience.

The iPhone 16 comes with a tougher Ceramic Shield and a reduced minimum brightness for improved comfort in darker environments.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15 in performance and battery

In terms of battery and performance, the iPhone 16 claims victory due to the Cupertino-based tech giant’s native A18 chip that outperforms its predecessor’s A16 Bionic.

iPhone 16’s chips offer improved support and ray tracing, making it an ideal choice for all the gaming enthusiasts.

Battery life is similar for both the flagship phones, though the iPhone 16 supports faster 25W MagSafe wireless charging.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15 in camera and AI features

For optics, the iPhone 15 includes macro photography, enhanced Photographic Styles, and spatial video recording for Apple Vision Pro.

It further includes a comprehensive suite of Apple Intelligence AI features in iOS 18.1, which are inaccessible in iPhone 15.

Looking ahead to iPhone 17

Several reports suggested that iPhone 17 could roll out with significant updates, an upgraded AI feature built into iOS 19.

Rumours also point towards enhanced cameras with periscope zoom on standard models, making the wait more intriguing for those eyeing the next major leap. 

