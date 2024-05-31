Entertainment

Durefishan gives rockstar vibes as she plays drum, guitar in new photos

Durefishan beats the heat with musical shenanigans after ‘Ishq Murshid’ finale

  • by Web Desk
  • May 31, 2024
Durefishan gives rockstar vibes as she plays drum, guitar in new photos: See
Durefishan showcases ways to combat Lahore heat in new photo dump

Durefishan shared a glimpse into how she has been getting through her hot sunny days after the immense success of her recently concluded drama Ishq Murshid.

The Kesi Teri Khudgharzi actress turned to her Instagram account on Thursday to delight her fans with a photodump offering a look into her day-to-day life during this hot weather.

Durefishan exuded her radiant glow in a barefaced selfie which was followed by a full picture of her, in which she was seemingly dubbing.


The next photo featured the Bharas actress enjoying her me-time relaxing on a couch wearing comfy PJs.

Moreover, the Last two pictures saw Durefishan dressed in an off-white chickenkari dress giving rockstar vibes as she played drum and a guitar.

Durefishan gives rockstar vibes as she plays drum, guitar in new photos: See

The carousel was accompanied by a playful caption which read, “One day at a time in Lahore heat.”

This post comes shortly after Durefishan’s friend Roshan Usman shared a video of the actress on his Instagram story, in which she could be seen sitting on a driving seat of her new car and laughing hard over the fact that she doesn’t know driving.

On the work front, Durefishan was last seen in Ishq Murshid opposite Bilal Abbas Khan, the last episode of the romantic-comedy drama was released in cinemas on May 3, 2024.

