Joe Jonas admits fatherhood to daughters changed him in THIS way

Joe Jonas opened up about the lessons fatherhood has taught him, revealing the biggest adjustment he’s made since becoming a dad to two young daughters with ex-wife Sophie Turner.
While conversing at the The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 35-year-old singer alongside his brothers and Jonas Brothers bandmates Nick Jonas, 32, and Kevin Jonas, 37, he was asked if parenting daughters has let him indulge in the activities that he wouldn’t have considered before.
“I now know every single princess and unicorn, I never thought I would know. But,” Joe said, trailing off.
“It’s good to know those things,” Fallon replied, laughing. “Yeah, it’s good,” Joe agreed.
To note, Joe is a father of two daughters Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, whom he shares with ex-wife Sophie Turner.
Joe's brothers also participated in a discussion, sharing about the changes they faced since they've become dads to daughters.
“I’m just buying so many clothes,” said Nick, who shares daughter Malti Marie, 3, with wife Priyanka Chopra, adding, “It’s ridiculous."
"The problem is that I order them and then I forget that I ordered them and the packages arrive at the house. And I’m like, ‘Who ordered all these clothes for the baby?’” he joked. “It was me.”
On the other hand, Kevin Jonas shared, “We’re in a Labubu phase."
He added, “Highly. She’s seeking the super-rares and we go to different shops and she hunts for them. But then my other daughter Valentina is obsessed with Stitch."
To note, Kevin Jonas shares daughters Alena and Valentina with wife Danielle Jonas.