Home / Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth opens up about impact of Alzheimer’s risk on his life

Chris Hemsworth is biologically eight to 10 times more likely than others to have the brain disorder during his lifetime

Chris Hemsworth opens up about impact of Alzheimer’s risk on his life
Chris Hemsworth opens up about impact of Alzheimer’s risk on his life

Chris Hemsworth has opened up about how discovering high Alzheimer risk impacted on his life.

Last year, the Australian actor discovered that he is, biologically, eight to 10 times more likely than others to have the brain disorder during his lifetime.

Now, during an interview with Sky News, the Transformers actor revealed that finding out he had a greater chance of developing Alzheimer's disease was a "gear shift" in his life motivations.

"It was just kind of this point in my life where up until your 40s, you're kind of gathering data and information and it's all reactionary and then you get to a point where you think, oh some of this sort of identity that I've sort of built doesn't hold true anymore,” he shared.

Chris further added, "There's some inner sort of protest or inner voice that has a deeper need to understand and there's deeper questions and what is the purpose and the why behind what I'm doing and what am I seeking, what am I contributing, as opposed to just what I am collecting."

The Thor star went on to share that the diagnosis prompted him to focus on living better and making the most of his time with family and friends.

Limitless: Live Better Now sees Chris Hemsworth being put through a series of taxing challenges to explore a variety of techniques that experts say could help us live longer, healthier lives.

You Might Like:

Kylie Jenner streams breakup songs amid month-long Timothée Chalamet absence

Kylie Jenner streams breakup songs amid month-long Timothée Chalamet absence
The Kylie Cosmetics founder sparked relationship buzz after sharing her music choice

Kim Kardashian gives huge health update after going through 'unbearable pain'

Kim Kardashian gives huge health update after going through 'unbearable pain'
Kim Kardashian reflects on her shocking health condition in lengthy Instagram post

Selena Gomez stuns at news product launch as celebrating major milestone

Selena Gomez stuns at news product launch as celebrating major milestone
'Calm Down' singer dropped the appealing glimpses of the celebration of her major milestone

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis strengthen bond over common love

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis strengthen bond over common love
The 'Friends' alum and Jim Curtis have been together for several months as they debuted their romance in July

Tom Hanks pays heartfelt tribute to Jim Lovell, who he played in 'Apollo 13'

Tom Hanks pays heartfelt tribute to Jim Lovell, who he played in 'Apollo 13'
Jim Lovell renowned Apollo 13 mission was immortalised by a 1995 docudrama starring Tom Hanks as the astronaut

Ariana Grande wins hearts with sweet gesture for cancer patient

Ariana Grande wins hearts with sweet gesture for cancer patient
The 'Wicked' star delivered a box full of thoughtful gifts to a nine-year-old influencer with stage-4 cancer

Kevin Hart, John Cena team up for Netflix action comedy 'The Leading Man'

Kevin Hart, John Cena team up for Netflix action comedy 'The Leading Man'
The WWE star and renowned comedian have previously worked with each other on 'Die Hart 2: Die Harter'

Joe Jonas admits fatherhood to daughters changed him in THIS way

Joe Jonas admits fatherhood to daughters changed him in THIS way
The Jonas Brother member is a father of two daughters Willa and Delphine whom he shares with ex-wife Sophie Turner

Shakira brings stylish conclusion to LMYNL Tour’s North America leg: SEE

Shakira brings stylish conclusion to LMYNL Tour’s North America leg: SEE
The ‘Waka Waka’ hitmaker wraps North American shows of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour with heartfelt post

Sabrina Carpenter unveils bonus track, new cover for ‘Man’s Best Friend’

Sabrina Carpenter unveils bonus track, new cover for ‘Man’s Best Friend’
The ‘Manchild’ singer ignites buzz as she announces exclusive bonus track for her upcoming new album ‘Man’s Best Friend’

Sydney Sweeney sparks buzz after spotted on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set

Sydney Sweeney sparks buzz after spotted on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set
'Euphoria' starlet was reportedly spotted on the set of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Priyanka Chopra’s little one Malti makes sweet cameo at Jonas Brothers rehearsals

Priyanka Chopra’s little one Malti makes sweet cameo at Jonas Brothers rehearsals
The 'Citadel' star offered a glimpse into her recent moments spent with her family