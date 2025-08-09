Chris Hemsworth opens up about impact of Alzheimer’s risk on his life

Chris Hemsworth has opened up about how discovering high Alzheimer risk impacted on his life.
Last year, the Australian actor discovered that he is, biologically, eight to 10 times more likely than others to have the brain disorder during his lifetime.
Now, during an interview with Sky News, the Transformers actor revealed that finding out he had a greater chance of developing Alzheimer's disease was a "gear shift" in his life motivations.
"It was just kind of this point in my life where up until your 40s, you're kind of gathering data and information and it's all reactionary and then you get to a point where you think, oh some of this sort of identity that I've sort of built doesn't hold true anymore,” he shared.
Chris further added, "There's some inner sort of protest or inner voice that has a deeper need to understand and there's deeper questions and what is the purpose and the why behind what I'm doing and what am I seeking, what am I contributing, as opposed to just what I am collecting."
The Thor star went on to share that the diagnosis prompted him to focus on living better and making the most of his time with family and friends.
Limitless: Live Better Now sees Chris Hemsworth being put through a series of taxing challenges to explore a variety of techniques that experts say could help us live longer, healthier lives.