Home / Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney sparks buzz after spotted on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set

'Euphoria' starlet was reportedly spotted on the set of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Sydney Sweeney sparks buzz after being spotted on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set
Sydney Sweeney sparks buzz after being spotted on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set

Fans think Sydney Sweeney might be filming a secret role in the upcoming Devil Wears Prada sequel.

As per the obtained photos and videos published by TMZ and Entertainment Tonight, the Euphoria starlet was reportedly spotted on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 on Wednesday, August 6.

The sequel, featuring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci returning from the 2006 hit, is currently filming in New York City.

A bystander filmed what appeared to be Sweeney leaving a production trailer, her face partially hidden beneath a hood.

Blunt, 42, was later seen leaving a trailer, kept dry under an umbrella..

The original Devil Wears Prada cast in the upcoming sequel are Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B. J. Novak, Simone Ashley, Rachel Bloom and more.

According to Variety, the new follow-up is said to follow Priestly “as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”

Ciara and Ashley Graham marked their appearance on the set of the sequel.

Notably, Sweeney is currently busy in several big-screen projects as she'll play Christy Martin in a David Michôd-directed biopic about the boxer and lead Paul Feig’s The Housemaid with Amanda Seyfried, which is set to release on December 25.

Priyanka Chopra’s little one Malti makes sweet cameo at Jonas Brothers rehearsals

Priyanka Chopra’s little one Malti makes sweet cameo at Jonas Brothers rehearsals
The 'Citadel' star offered a glimpse into her recent moments spent with her family

‘White Lotus’ actor Sam blasts ‘old stars’ using surgery to fit youthful roles

‘White Lotus’ actor Sam blasts ‘old stars’ using surgery to fit youthful roles
Sam Nivola played the character of Lochlan Ratliff in the third season of HBO’s hit series ‘The White Lotus’

Tom Holland, Zendaya reunite on set for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Tom Holland, Zendaya reunite on set for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
The 'Spider-Man' couple are busy in shooting as they filmed new scenes on set

Shawn Mendes rings 27th birthday in style amid collaborator dating rumors

Shawn Mendes rings 27th birthday in style amid collaborator dating rumors
The ‘Illuminate’ hitmaker extends wish for the 2025 Lion’s Gate Portal as he celebrates his 27th birthday today, on August 8

Sydney Sweeney gets Jeff Bezos’ approval for iconic 'Bond Girl' role

Sydney Sweeney gets Jeff Bezos’ approval for iconic 'Bond Girl' role
The 'Euphoria' actress has reportedly caught the eye of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos

Jonas Brothers release anticipated new album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’

Jonas Brothers release anticipated new album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’
Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas fuel excitement with the release of their seventh studio album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’

Macaulay Culkin finally addresses decades-old ‘Home Alone’ rumors

Macaulay Culkin finally addresses decades-old ‘Home Alone’ rumors
The 'Home Alone' star cleared the air about the rumors that have circulated the 1990 movie for decades

Gigi Hadid sparks Sabrina Carpenter collab buzz with cryptic comment

Gigi Hadid sparks Sabrina Carpenter collab buzz with cryptic comment
The Vogue model hints at collaborating with Sabrina Carpenter through a sultry and daring message

Mariah Carey plans unlikely plea for King Charles during Sandringham show

Mariah Carey plans unlikely plea for King Charles during Sandringham show
Mariah Carey is set to perform at The Heritage Live concerts on the grounds of the Sandringham Estate

Pete Davidson takes dig at 'terrible audience' of ‘SNL’ 50th anniversary

Pete Davidson takes dig at 'terrible audience' of ‘SNL’ 50th anniversary
Pete Davidson parted ways with 'Saturday Night Live (SNL)' two years ago after season 47

Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson leave fans gushing with cute dugout photo

Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson leave fans gushing with cute dugout photo
Megan Thee Stallion and the NBA star share sweet dugout moment at Sandlot Classic

Eddie Murphy spills his hilarious Beyoncé memory from ‘Dreamgirls’ set

Eddie Murphy spills his hilarious Beyoncé memory from ‘Dreamgirls’ set
Eddie Murphy appeared in 2006’s film ‘Dreamgirls’ alongside Beyoncé and Jennifer Hudson