Sydney Sweeney sparks buzz after spotted on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set

Fans think Sydney Sweeney might be filming a secret role in the upcoming Devil Wears Prada sequel.
As per the obtained photos and videos published by TMZ and Entertainment Tonight, the Euphoria starlet was reportedly spotted on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 on Wednesday, August 6.
The sequel, featuring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci returning from the 2006 hit, is currently filming in New York City.
A bystander filmed what appeared to be Sweeney leaving a production trailer, her face partially hidden beneath a hood.
Blunt, 42, was later seen leaving a trailer, kept dry under an umbrella..
The original Devil Wears Prada cast in the upcoming sequel are Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B. J. Novak, Simone Ashley, Rachel Bloom and more.
According to Variety, the new follow-up is said to follow Priestly “as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”
Ciara and Ashley Graham marked their appearance on the set of the sequel.
Notably, Sweeney is currently busy in several big-screen projects as she'll play Christy Martin in a David Michôd-directed biopic about the boxer and lead Paul Feig’s The Housemaid with Amanda Seyfried, which is set to release on December 25.