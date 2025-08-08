Home / Entertainment

Shakira brings stylish conclusion to LMYNL Tour’s North America leg: SEE

The ‘Waka Waka’ hitmaker wraps North American shows of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour with heartfelt post

Shakira brings stylish conclusion to LMYNL Tour’s North America leg
Shakira brings stylish conclusion to LMYNL Tour’s North America leg

Shakira brought her breathtaking A-game style to the final North American concert of the LMYNL Tour.

With the last show of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (LYMNL) World Tour – her seventh ongoing concert tour – at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, the Hips Don’t Lie crooner left her U.S. and Canada fans both excited and emotional.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, August 8, the Waka Waka hitmaker shared a slew of striking photographs featuring her in a jaw-dropping look as she brought a stylish conclusion to the North American shows.

For the thrilling final concert, Shakira put on a leggy display in an elegant sparkling blue dress featuring a plunging neckline, paired with matching boots.

Reflecting on the incredible time she had performing for her fans, the 48-year-old Colombian singer-songwriter penned, “What a way to end our North American tour! Thanks to my people and all my fans for so much love and for these 48 completely sold out concerts and this unforgettable experience!”

“I love them and am forever grateful! #LMYNLWorldTour,” she concluded.

Fans reaction:

Commenting on Shakira’s post, a fan gushed, “She's an icon, she's a legend, and she IS the moment.”

Another praised, “A queen undisputed.”

“I love this blue dress on you,” a third complimented.

A fourth sweetly penned, “We will always do for you what is possible and impossible! There are no barriers that with the love we feel for you we can't break down.”

Shakira kicked off her North American concerts at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, U.S., on May 13, and concluded the leg at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, U.S., on August 7, 2025.

You Might Like:

Joe Jonas admits fatherhood to daughters changed him in THIS way

Joe Jonas admits fatherhood to daughters changed him in THIS way
The Jonas Brother member is a father of two daughters Willa and Delphine whom he shares with ex-wife Sophie Turner

Sabrina Carpenter unveils bonus track, new cover for ‘Man’s Best Friend’

Sabrina Carpenter unveils bonus track, new cover for ‘Man’s Best Friend’
The ‘Manchild’ singer ignites buzz as she announces exclusive bonus track for her upcoming new album ‘Man’s Best Friend’

Sydney Sweeney sparks buzz after spotted on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set

Sydney Sweeney sparks buzz after spotted on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set
'Euphoria' starlet was reportedly spotted on the set of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Priyanka Chopra’s little one Malti makes sweet cameo at Jonas Brothers rehearsals

Priyanka Chopra’s little one Malti makes sweet cameo at Jonas Brothers rehearsals
The 'Citadel' star offered a glimpse into her recent moments spent with her family

‘White Lotus’ actor Sam blasts ‘old stars’ using surgery to fit youthful roles

‘White Lotus’ actor Sam blasts ‘old stars’ using surgery to fit youthful roles
Sam Nivola played the character of Lochlan Ratliff in the third season of HBO’s hit series ‘The White Lotus’

Tom Holland, Zendaya reunite on set for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Tom Holland, Zendaya reunite on set for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
The 'Spider-Man' couple are busy in shooting as they filmed new scenes on set

Shawn Mendes rings 27th birthday in style amid collaborator dating rumors

Shawn Mendes rings 27th birthday in style amid collaborator dating rumors
The ‘Illuminate’ hitmaker extends wish for the 2025 Lion’s Gate Portal as he celebrates his 27th birthday today, on August 8

Sydney Sweeney gets Jeff Bezos’ approval for iconic 'Bond Girl' role

Sydney Sweeney gets Jeff Bezos’ approval for iconic 'Bond Girl' role
The 'Euphoria' actress has reportedly caught the eye of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos

Jonas Brothers release anticipated new album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’

Jonas Brothers release anticipated new album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’
Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas fuel excitement with the release of their seventh studio album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’

Macaulay Culkin finally addresses decades-old ‘Home Alone’ rumors

Macaulay Culkin finally addresses decades-old ‘Home Alone’ rumors
The 'Home Alone' star cleared the air about the rumors that have circulated the 1990 movie for decades

Gigi Hadid sparks Sabrina Carpenter collab buzz with cryptic comment

Gigi Hadid sparks Sabrina Carpenter collab buzz with cryptic comment
The Vogue model hints at collaborating with Sabrina Carpenter through a sultry and daring message

Mariah Carey plans unlikely plea for King Charles during Sandringham show

Mariah Carey plans unlikely plea for King Charles during Sandringham show
Mariah Carey is set to perform at The Heritage Live concerts on the grounds of the Sandringham Estate