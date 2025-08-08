Shakira brings stylish conclusion to LMYNL Tour’s North America leg: SEE

Shakira brought her breathtaking A-game style to the final North American concert of the LMYNL Tour.
With the last show of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (LYMNL) World Tour – her seventh ongoing concert tour – at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, the Hips Don’t Lie crooner left her U.S. and Canada fans both excited and emotional.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, August 8, the Waka Waka hitmaker shared a slew of striking photographs featuring her in a jaw-dropping look as she brought a stylish conclusion to the North American shows.
For the thrilling final concert, Shakira put on a leggy display in an elegant sparkling blue dress featuring a plunging neckline, paired with matching boots.
Reflecting on the incredible time she had performing for her fans, the 48-year-old Colombian singer-songwriter penned, “What a way to end our North American tour! Thanks to my people and all my fans for so much love and for these 48 completely sold out concerts and this unforgettable experience!”
“I love them and am forever grateful! #LMYNLWorldTour,” she concluded.
Fans reaction:
Commenting on Shakira’s post, a fan gushed, “She's an icon, she's a legend, and she IS the moment.”
Another praised, “A queen undisputed.”
“I love this blue dress on you,” a third complimented.
A fourth sweetly penned, “We will always do for you what is possible and impossible! There are no barriers that with the love we feel for you we can't break down.”
Shakira kicked off her North American concerts at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, U.S., on May 13, and concluded the leg at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, U.S., on August 7, 2025.