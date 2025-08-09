Home / Entertainment

Selena Gomez stuns at news product launch as celebrating major milestone

'Calm Down' singer dropped the appealing glimpses of the celebration of her major milestone

Selena Gomez commanded the spotlight as she unveiled her latest product, captivating onlookers with her glamorous appearance while celebrating the 5th anniversary of her brand Rare Beauty.

The Only Murder In The Building star took to her Instagram account to drop the appealing glimpses of the celebration of Rare Beauty’s 5-year anniversary.

In a caption, Gomez noted, “Everyone smelled so good last night.”

She added, Lol, but thank you for your love on this one. Nearly 5 years of @rarebeauty and it somehow feels like we’re just getting started. I’m so excited for what’s in store!”


In a shared post, the Calm Down singer looked ravishing in an ivory halter dress featuring a draped fringe.

Gomez accessorized with tiny diamond-encrusted hoops and her brunette tresses were styled in a sleek ponytail, while her makeup consisted of brown eyeshadow, pink blush, nude lip liner, and a coat of gloss.

Soon after she posted the endearing glimpses of the exciting night, the fans swamped to the comment section to express heartfelt reactions.

One fan wrote, “such a special night.”

Another noted, “what a night!! you looked stunning, as always, love you so much!”

The third commented, “So beautiful & radiant!!!! tysm for having me! It’s always such a pleasure seeing you! The new fragrance is perfect!!!”

At the launch party for Rare Beauty’s first-ever Eau de Parfum, Gomez also invited the larger cast of Love Island USA season 7 for the first time.

