Kim Kardashian gives huge health update after going through 'unbearable pain'

Kim Kardashian has opened up about undergoing life transforming treatment after suffering immense pain.

The Kardashians alum turned to her Instagram account on Friday, August 8, to share a relieving health update with her 355M followers.

Alongside a photo of her with Dr. Adeel Khan she penned a lengthy statement reflecting on her stem cell treatment, which according to the reality TV star was a "game changer."

"Two years ago, I tore my shoulder while lifting weights, leaving me in debilitating pain. I tried everything to find relief, then I learned about the potential of stem cell therapy and met Dr. Adeel Khan at Eterna," Kim began in her caption.

She continued, "His team treated my shoulder with Dezawa Muse cells, and the results were immediate. I regained full range of motion, and my shoulder has felt completely normal ever since."

The mom of four went on to share, "I recently returned to Dr. Khan to address chronic back pain that I have been suffering with for years."

"The Muse stem cell treatment was a game-changer once again. I experienced relief right away, and the unbearable pain is finally gone," she added.

She also recommended Dr. Khan to her followers, if they are dealing with similar health issues.

Kim also clarified, "Since Muse stem cells aren’t yet accessible in the US, I had to travel to Mexico to be treated by Dr. Khan’s team."

