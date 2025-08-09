Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis strengthen bond over common love

Jennifer Aniston has found a fellow dog lover in Jim Curtis, with the pair reportedly bonding over their shared passion for rescue pups.
The Friends star was joined by her 49-year-old boyfriend, Jim Curtis, who debuted his senior rescue dog, Odie, during their NYC outing.
As per Dailymail, Curtis' rescue dog was very appealing for canine-lover Aniston.
“Jennifer really bonded with Jim over his love for rescue dogs, she appreciates that,” said an insider.
“Instead of dating around he rescued Odie which gave him so much love he didn't have to run around with random women, he had been single for a while, so when he met Jennifer, he had a clean slate,” a source added.
The insider noted, “Odie really kept him from settling and allowed him to wait for his dream girl, Jennifer. He believes Odie healed a part of him and prepared him for true love.”
Sharing about their love for furry pal, the source mentioned, “Odie loves Clyde and Lord Chesterfield,” adding, “Together Jennifer and Jim are happy fur parents with their cute dogs.”
The tipster revealed their passion, “They are active in dog charities and helping get aid and supplies for dogs. It really makes them feel good to help out less privileged pooches.”
To note, Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis have been together for several months already and made their debut as a couple in July.