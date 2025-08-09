Home / Entertainment

Kylie Jenner streams breakup songs amid month-long Timothée Chalamet absence

The Kylie Cosmetics founder sparked relationship buzz after sharing her music choice

Kylie Jenner was spotted listening to back-to-back breakup songs, sparking rumors after a month of no public appearances with Timothée Chalamet.

On Friday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder dropped some unexpected music choices amid the fans who have noticed that her boyfriend the Wonka star hasn't been spotted with her in at least a month.

Jenner took to her Instagram account to say that she was listening to back-to-back breakup songs.

First up was the late Jeff Buckley's song Lover, You Should've Come Over, from his iconic 1994 album Grace, the only LP he completed and released before his death by accidental drowning in 1997.

The song includes lines like, “Maybe I'm too young / To keep good love from going wrong / But tonight you're on my mind / So you never know,' and 'Broken down and hungry for your love / With no way to feed it / Where are you tonight, child? / You know how much I need it.”

The chorus reflects a sense of longing for a missing partner, perhaps after a separation, “Lover, you should've come over / 'Cause it's not too late.”

Jenner also shared a screenshot of British singer-songwriter Labi Siffre’s 1972 single Crying Laughing Loving Lying from his album of the same name, following the classic Grace cut.

“Crying never did nobody no good no how / That's why I don't cry,” Siffre sings in the first verse.

The Kardashians star captioned the second screenshot, “and don't come for me for the volume it's connected to my carplay speakers.”

Notably, the music choices came after a month has passed since Jenner was last seen with boyfriend Timothée, who’s busy filming Dune: Messiah in Prague.

