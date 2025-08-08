Sabrina Carpenter unveils bonus track, new cover for ‘Man’s Best Friend’ 

Sabrina Carpenter’s talent lies in keeping her fans excited until the very end!
Sparking a wave of excitement, the Manchild hitmaker unveiled a brand new “final alternate cover” for her upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend, via her Instagram handle on Friday, August 8, 2025.
But Carpenter’s surprises didn’t stop right there, as alongside the new cover she also announced an exclusive bonus track for the forthcoming album.
“the final alternate cover for Man’s Best Friend features such a special bonus track called ‘Such A Funny Way’ available only on vinyl,” she announced.
Adding to her statement, the Espresso songstress shared, “pre order now + a limited number of signed vinyl. 3 weeks left!!! can’t wait for it to be yours x.”
The striking new cover featured the Grammy winner in a jaw-dropping look, dazzling in a shimmery blue dress as she chatted to some men around her.
She completed the mesmerizing look with brown-toned makeup, while her blonde hair was styled in her signature wavy curls.
Fans reaction:
Sabrina Carpenter’s post sparked a buzz of anticipation and excitement among her die-hard fans, who did not waste even a second to swoon over her striking new cover and express thrill over the bonus track announcement.
One of the fans expressed, “OMG SABRINAAAAA,” while another gushed, “This cover is simply the most beautiful I swear to God.”
“gorgeous. stunning. perfect. i’m in love,” a third admired.
Meanwhile, a fourth shared, “Pre-ordered.”
Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend:
Man’s Best Friend is Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming seventh studio album and is slated to release on August 29, 2025.