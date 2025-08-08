Home / Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter unveils bonus track, new cover for ‘Man’s Best Friend’

The ‘Manchild’ singer ignites buzz as she announces exclusive bonus track for her upcoming new album ‘Man’s Best Friend’

Sabrina Carpenter unveils bonus track, new cover for ‘Man’s Best Friend’
Sabrina Carpenter unveils bonus track, new cover for ‘Man’s Best Friend’ 

Sabrina Carpenter’s talent lies in keeping her fans excited until the very end!

Sparking a wave of excitement, the Manchild hitmaker unveiled a brand new “final alternate cover” for her upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend, via her Instagram handle on Friday, August 8, 2025.

But Carpenter’s surprises didn’t stop right there, as alongside the new cover she also announced an exclusive bonus track for the forthcoming album.

“the final alternate cover for Man’s Best Friend features such a special bonus track called ‘Such A Funny Way’ available only on vinyl,” she announced.

Adding to her statement, the Espresso songstress shared, “pre order now + a limited number of signed vinyl. 3 weeks left!!! can’t wait for it to be yours x.”

The striking new cover featured the Grammy winner in a jaw-dropping look, dazzling in a shimmery blue dress as she chatted to some men around her.

She completed the mesmerizing look with brown-toned makeup, while her blonde hair was styled in her signature wavy curls.

Fans reaction:

Sabrina Carpenter’s post sparked a buzz of anticipation and excitement among her die-hard fans, who did not waste even a second to swoon over her striking new cover and express thrill over the bonus track announcement.

One of the fans expressed, “OMG SABRINAAAAA,” while another gushed, “This cover is simply the most beautiful I swear to God.”

“gorgeous. stunning. perfect. i’m in love,” a third admired.

Meanwhile, a fourth shared, “Pre-ordered.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend:

Man’s Best Friend is Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming seventh studio album and is slated to release on August 29, 2025.

You Might Like:

Sydney Sweeney sparks buzz after spotted on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set

Sydney Sweeney sparks buzz after spotted on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set
'Euphoria' starlet was reportedly spotted on the set of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Priyanka Chopra’s little one Malti makes sweet cameo at Jonas Brothers rehearsals

Priyanka Chopra’s little one Malti makes sweet cameo at Jonas Brothers rehearsals
The 'Citadel' star offered a glimpse into her recent moments spent with her family

‘White Lotus’ actor Sam blasts ‘old stars’ using surgery to fit youthful roles

‘White Lotus’ actor Sam blasts ‘old stars’ using surgery to fit youthful roles
Sam Nivola played the character of Lochlan Ratliff in the third season of HBO’s hit series ‘The White Lotus’

Tom Holland, Zendaya reunite on set for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Tom Holland, Zendaya reunite on set for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
The 'Spider-Man' couple are busy in shooting as they filmed new scenes on set

Shawn Mendes rings 27th birthday in style amid collaborator dating rumors

Shawn Mendes rings 27th birthday in style amid collaborator dating rumors
The ‘Illuminate’ hitmaker extends wish for the 2025 Lion’s Gate Portal as he celebrates his 27th birthday today, on August 8

Sydney Sweeney gets Jeff Bezos’ approval for iconic 'Bond Girl' role

Sydney Sweeney gets Jeff Bezos’ approval for iconic 'Bond Girl' role
The 'Euphoria' actress has reportedly caught the eye of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos

Jonas Brothers release anticipated new album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’

Jonas Brothers release anticipated new album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’
Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas fuel excitement with the release of their seventh studio album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’

Macaulay Culkin finally addresses decades-old ‘Home Alone’ rumors

Macaulay Culkin finally addresses decades-old ‘Home Alone’ rumors
The 'Home Alone' star cleared the air about the rumors that have circulated the 1990 movie for decades

Gigi Hadid sparks Sabrina Carpenter collab buzz with cryptic comment

Gigi Hadid sparks Sabrina Carpenter collab buzz with cryptic comment
The Vogue model hints at collaborating with Sabrina Carpenter through a sultry and daring message

Mariah Carey plans unlikely plea for King Charles during Sandringham show

Mariah Carey plans unlikely plea for King Charles during Sandringham show
Mariah Carey is set to perform at The Heritage Live concerts on the grounds of the Sandringham Estate

Pete Davidson takes dig at 'terrible audience' of ‘SNL’ 50th anniversary

Pete Davidson takes dig at 'terrible audience' of ‘SNL’ 50th anniversary
Pete Davidson parted ways with 'Saturday Night Live (SNL)' two years ago after season 47

Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson leave fans gushing with cute dugout photo

Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson leave fans gushing with cute dugout photo
Megan Thee Stallion and the NBA star share sweet dugout moment at Sandlot Classic