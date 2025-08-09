Ariana Grande wins hearts with sweet gesture for cancer patient

Ariana Grande made a young fan's day as she gifted special Wicked-themed presents in a surprise move.
Brie Bird, a 9-year-old who documents her stage 4 cancer journey on social media, shared a sweet video, revealing that she received mail from her "favourite person in the whole wide world."
For the video, Bird slipped into a sparkling pink dress, mirroring Ariana's character from Wicked, Glinda.
The young content creator opened up the boxes to reveal gifts the 7 Rings singer sent, including a pink tumbler cup and a bunch of Wicked-inspired plushies.
Grande also packed up two types of Glinda toys, a Squishmallow pillow and a stuffed bunny clothed in one of the Good Witch's signature frocks.
Bird also opened up a box of OPI nail polish inspired by the movie-musical, two bold pink zip-up bags, a tote, some makeup from the position singer's beauty brand R.E.M. and a bottle of her Cloud perfume.
"Thank you so, so, so, so much, Ariana Grande. I love everything in the package that you got, especially the Squishmallows and everything else. And I love that perfume, by the way," Bird said to her camera.
The gift-opening video was followed up by a video message from Ariana, where she talked about the care package and sent her love to the cancer patient.
Moreover, the God is a woman crooner also commented under the video, penning, "I love you, sweet amazing girl."
Notably, fans will be able to see Ariana Grande as Glinda in part 2 of Wicked, which is set to hit theatres on November 21.